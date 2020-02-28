10,999 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

