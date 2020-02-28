1,133 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $197.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.