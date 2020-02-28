123,993 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,993 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,000. Citrix Systems comprises about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after buying an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $106,952,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,083,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $120,123,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,115. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.