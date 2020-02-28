200,051 Shares in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,360,000. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

