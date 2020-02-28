$29.22 Million in Sales Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post $29.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $30.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $126.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.02 million to $128.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.05 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.34. Fluidigm has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $14.90.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $409,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

