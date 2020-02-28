3,200 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $70.15 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,765 shares of company stock worth $19,331,339. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

