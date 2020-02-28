336,621 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,801,000. Altria Group makes up about 1.0% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

