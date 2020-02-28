33,883 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVIDIA stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

