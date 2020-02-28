42,501 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after buying an additional 50,025 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

