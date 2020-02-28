4,425 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth $207,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $64.94 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

