53,090 Shares in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 32,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $832,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 32,650 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $807,434.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,313,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,165 shares of company stock worth $4,812,812 in the last ninety days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $699.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

