$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report $6.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $31.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $30.55 million to $40.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRTS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

