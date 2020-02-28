6,443 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.87 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

