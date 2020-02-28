795 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $310.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

