$959.27 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post $959.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $912.00 million. Meritor posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

MTOR opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,228 shares of company stock worth $5,848,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

