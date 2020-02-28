AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AAON stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. AAON has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

