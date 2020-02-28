AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,494,000 after buying an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

