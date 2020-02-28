ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its Q1 2020

Shares of ACIW opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

