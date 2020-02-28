Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 38.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acushnet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 131.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

