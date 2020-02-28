Adelaide Brighton Ltd. to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ABC)

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

ASX ABC opened at A$3.00 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69. Adelaide Brighton has a one year low of A$2.82 ($2.00) and a one year high of A$4.83 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

