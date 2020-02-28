Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affimed by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,977.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 5,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.66. Affimed NV has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

