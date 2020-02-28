Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €7.60 by Independent Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.84) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.35 ($12.03).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.11 ($10.60) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.28. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

