Ajay Ayyappan Sells 1,204 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 3,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in ExlService by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ExlService by 681.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

