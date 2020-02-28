AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 158.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. AlarmCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.49 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-1.49 EPS.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

