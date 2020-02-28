AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-557.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.80 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.49 EPS.

ALRM opened at $45.72 on Friday. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a net margin of 10.66%. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.