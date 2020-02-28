Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $381,860.00 and approximately $746.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02511320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00213169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00126288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

