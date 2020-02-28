Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,318.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,468.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.38. The company has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.