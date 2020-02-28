Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

