Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 278,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

