American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Express were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in American Express by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $152,886,000 after purchasing an additional 702,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in American Express by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,914 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

