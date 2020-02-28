AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AME traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after acquiring an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

