AmsterdamCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $55,639.00 and $17.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.