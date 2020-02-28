Analysts Expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. InterXion posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterXion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. InterXion has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InterXion by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterXion by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

