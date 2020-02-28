Analysts Expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million.

Several analysts have commented on SRTS shares. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of -0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

