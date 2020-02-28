Analysts Issue Forecasts for BWX Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

BWXT stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

