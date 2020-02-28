ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY20 guidance to $4.46-4.86 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.46-4.86 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.