Anthony Van Cosentino Purchases 650 Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) CFO Anthony Van Cosentino purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,493.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 320,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 135,312 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

