AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $236.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.88.

Shares of AON opened at $212.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1-year low of $156.09 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after buying an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

