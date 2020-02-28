Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James Alan Henderson Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Alan Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35.

On Thursday, December 5th, James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.26 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

