Argonaut Gold Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

AR stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

