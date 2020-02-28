Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,999. The company has a market cap of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

