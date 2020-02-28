Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $170.00

Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.30), with a volume of 51775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.27).

A number of brokerages have commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Alberto Lavandeira acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

