Atrion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $616.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a twelve month low of $603.00 and a twelve month high of $948.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.08.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $686.25 per share, with a total value of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

ATRI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

