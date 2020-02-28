AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 26,537,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,052,106. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

