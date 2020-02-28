Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:AEF opened at A$3.69 ($2.62) on Friday. Australian Ethical Investment has a 1 year low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of A$5.93 ($4.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.39. The firm has a market cap of $413.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54.

Get Australian Ethical Investment alerts:

Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.