Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.17 – $2.37 EPS.

Shares of AGR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

