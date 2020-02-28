B. Riley Cuts Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $50.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.25% from the company’s current price.

KOP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 36.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

