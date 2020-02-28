Bank of America Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 601,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,145,976. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 136,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1,507.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.