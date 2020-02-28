Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.89. 3,509,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.