Bank of America Trims GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Target Price to $227.00

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $233.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

GWPH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $95.71 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.68.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

